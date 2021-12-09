Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $175.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

