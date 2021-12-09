Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.39. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

