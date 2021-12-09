Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 10.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.