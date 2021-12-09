Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches Market Cap of $518,952.82

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $518,952.82 and $56,401.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00004315 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00176771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.50 or 0.00581644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00019806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00059695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.