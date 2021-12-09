ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $96.29 million and $2.77 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.24 or 0.08613461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.46 or 1.00114125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 81,558,602 coins and its circulating supply is 81,533,070 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

