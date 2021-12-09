Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $300.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

