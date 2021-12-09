Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Decreased by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 6.8% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $415.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.27. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

