Analyzing European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yelp and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 5 3 0 2.10 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $31.11, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given European Wax Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Yelp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 3.79% 4.60% 3.36% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yelp and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $872.93 million 3.06 -$19.42 million $0.47 77.74 European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

European Wax Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yelp.

Summary

Yelp beats European Wax Center on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

