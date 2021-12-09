Analysts Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target at $222.25

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.25.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.78.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $4,501,564 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

