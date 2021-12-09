Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $68.91

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,458. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

