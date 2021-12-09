Analysts Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT at $35.83

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.
Several research firms have weighed in on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 427.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 129,118 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.