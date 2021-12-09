Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Price Target at $401.08

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,705. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $258.18 and a twelve month high of $435.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.