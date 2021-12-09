Analysts Set CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Target Price at €63.00

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.00 ($70.79).

EVD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($70.22) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($74.72) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

ETR EVD opened at €61.38 ($68.97) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.56. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €47.34 ($53.19) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($81.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 516.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

