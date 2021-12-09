Analysts Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT at $7.30

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 970,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 113.3% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

