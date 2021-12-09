Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$3.24

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.24.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
TSE:CEU remained flat at $C$1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 425,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market cap of C$486.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,984.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
