Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$3.24

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:CEU remained flat at $C$1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 425,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market cap of C$486.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,984.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

