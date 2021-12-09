Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$137.00

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$136.75.

DOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSE:DOO traded down C$3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$103.16. The company had a trading volume of 341,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,288. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.34. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. BRP has a 1 year low of C$78.16 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.11%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

