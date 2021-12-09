Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Price Target at $58.80

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after acquiring an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.