Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $149.85

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.85.

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.67.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

