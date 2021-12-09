Analysts Offer Predictions for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.24 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

MMC opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

