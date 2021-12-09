Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is ($0.70). Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $146,864.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,584,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,639,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,415. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $43.06. 69,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

