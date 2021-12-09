Analysts Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $83.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the highest is $84.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $85.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $340.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $342.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $331.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $335.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $30.63. 1,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

