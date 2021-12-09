Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 147,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

