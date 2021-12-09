Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.59. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.