Analysts Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $21.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

