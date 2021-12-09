Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.31). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on GBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

GBT traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 7,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.