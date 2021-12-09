Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.13 EPS

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.31). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on GBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

GBT traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 7,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.