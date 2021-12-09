Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $5.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52,100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $17.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

EGLE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,095. The stock has a market cap of $569.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $27,661,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.