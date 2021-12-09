Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. Capstar Financial also reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.