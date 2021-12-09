Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Camtek posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

