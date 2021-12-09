Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $31.56. 47,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

