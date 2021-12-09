Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $7.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Nokia reported sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.50 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NOK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,313,000. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

