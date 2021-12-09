Analysts Anticipate Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Conformis posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 29,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Conformis has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.96.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 63,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

