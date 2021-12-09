Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.79. 176,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,105. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $139.49 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.17.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

