Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Shares of ADI opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.49 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.82.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

