Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $258.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $213.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

