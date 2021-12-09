American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 1,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

