American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 239,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

