American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 4.1% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,997,731,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $167.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

