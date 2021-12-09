American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 1,048,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

