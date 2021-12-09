Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 22,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 621,905 shares.The stock last traded at $215.00 and had previously closed at $194.77.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.
In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,384 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.13.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.