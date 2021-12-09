Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 22,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 621,905 shares.The stock last traded at $215.00 and had previously closed at $194.77.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,384 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $293,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.