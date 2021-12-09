Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of AMBA opened at $216.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.97.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total transaction of $726,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,343 shares of company stock worth $4,651,384. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

