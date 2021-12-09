Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.57. 124,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,031,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

