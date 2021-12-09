AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 97,979 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,692,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,545,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.