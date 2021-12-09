Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.44 ($49.93).

ALO opened at €31.89 ($35.83) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.29. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($41.99).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

