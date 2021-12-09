Alphr finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $29,317.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $466,223.26 and $29,317.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00058378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.29 or 0.08746168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.45 or 1.00269801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.