Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,974.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,877.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,745.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $484,389,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.