Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allot Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Allot Communications stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.84 million, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

