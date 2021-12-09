Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Gap Down to $36.12

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $34.40. Allison Transmission shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

