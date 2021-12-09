Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €255.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €255.00 ($286.52) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €232.83 ($261.61).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €204.85 ($230.17) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($232.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €199.97 and a 200-day moving average of €204.11.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.