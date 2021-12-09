AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE AB opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 128,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

