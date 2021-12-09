Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 406 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after buying an additional 155,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 471,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 347,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QEFA stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.